The players selected in the supplementary and replacement draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 have been announced.

In the replacement category for PSL 9, Peshawar Zalmi picked Waqar Salam Khel and Gus Atkinson instead of the fully unavailable Lungi Engidi and Noor Ahmed. they were kept in reserve.

Lahore Qalandars have reserved the replacement of partially available Dean Lawrence and fully unavailable Rashid Khan.

In the replacement category, Karachi Kings have reserved the replacement of Zahid Mahmood and Tom Seifert in place of the partially available Kieron Pollard.

Apart from this, Quetta Gladiators have replaced Wanindu Hasaranga, who is partially available for the Sri Lanka series, with Bismillah Khan, and Islamabad United have reserved a replacement for Tom Curran, who is completely unavailable.

On the other hand, in the supplementary draft, Peshawar Zalmi added Lockwood and Sufyan Muqim, Islamabad United added Ubad Makkoi and Hyder Ali, and Lahore Qalandars included Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tayyab Abbas in the squad.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans added Johnson Charles and Mohammad Shehzad in the supplementary draft, and Karachi Kings added Louis de Ploy and Mohammad Road to the squad.

Apart from this, Quetta Gladiators added Lauri Evans in the first round of the supplementary category while reserving the second pick.