On Monday, Jupiter is anticipated to come within 59 miles of Earth. Even though it would still be more than 360 million miles away, astronomers claim that this is the closest observers have come to it since October 1963.
Andrew McCarthy, an astrophotographer, is prepared to take pictures of the gas giant. He has already captured several breathtaking images that are so detailed that they appear to be enormous marbles floating in outer space.
He took these pictures in his backyard. Jupiter’s crimson patches and its bands of clouds are plainly seen in McCarthy’s images.McCarthy, also known as Cosmic-Background to his admirers, claimed it was the “clearest shot” he had ever taken of the globe.
Details about Jupiter include:
- It is also the largest planet in our solar system, ranking sixth overall.
- All of its components are gases, mostly hydrogen and helium.
- According to NASA, the planet’s Great Red Spot is a storm that has been raging for hundreds of years and is larger than the Earth.
- It takes 12 years on Earth for one orbit to be finished.
- On Jupiter, a day lasts nine hours and 56 minutes.
- It has numerous moonlets and 53 moons.