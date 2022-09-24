On Monday, Jupiter is anticipated to come within 59 miles of Earth. Even though it would still be more than 360 million miles away, astronomers claim that this is the closest observers have come to it since October 1963.

Andrew McCarthy, an astrophotographer, is prepared to take pictures of the gas giant. He has already captured several breathtaking images that are so detailed that they appear to be enormous marbles floating in outer space.

He took these pictures in his backyard. Jupiter’s crimson patches and its bands of clouds are plainly seen in McCarthy’s images.McCarthy, also known as Cosmic-Background to his admirers, claimed it was the “clearest shot” he had ever taken of the globe.

Details about Jupiter include: