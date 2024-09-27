Rawalpindi/Karachi: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that those who were trying unsuccessfully to spread despair in the society have been defeated by the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

According to the announcement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), the Army Chief expressed these views in a meeting with the leaders of the business community in Karachi. The Army Chief also praised the brotherly and friendly countries, especially China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for helping Pakistan in economic recovery in many fields and said that Pakistan has immense potential in various fields.

He said that the nation should have full faith and trust in the bright future of Pakistan, Pakistan will, by the command of Allah, reach its true position.

According to a statement released by ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Karachi Corps area where he was briefed about operational preparations and important training initiatives organized by the army. During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated the “Invista Indus IT Park”.

The park has been established to promote collaboration between education and industry in the field of information technology, especially artificial intelligence, to the youth of Pakistan. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other important civil society personalities participated in the inauguration ceremony.

On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister highlighted the importance of IT sector and said that the skills of youth can be utilized in a better way and economic development can be promoted. Appreciating the project, the Army Chief said that such projects provide a conducive environment to promote the development of the IT industry, which is already on its way to a rapid growth.

The Army Chief also met the business community of Karachi and appreciated their role in the economic development of the country, while the participants appreciated the performance of SIFC and appreciated the positive progress in the country’s economy, saying that SI FC is providing an enabling environment for further economic development.

The Army Chief appreciated the efforts made by the federal and provincial governments to support all initiatives. The Army Chief also praised the brotherly and friendly countries, especially China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, for their help in many fields in the economic recovery of Pakistan. Earlier, the Army Chief was received by the Corps Commander Karachi on his arrival in Karachi.