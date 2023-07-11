Pakistan People’s Party proposed to dissolve all assemblies on August 8.

Federal Trade Minister Naveed Qamar said in an informal conversation with the media that the People’s Party has proposed to the government to dissolve all assemblies on August 8.

He said that the decision to dissolve the assemblies has to be taken by the federal government, the People’s Party wants electoral reforms before the elections

He said that he does not support further expansion in the current setup, the supervisory setup should not go beyond the constitutional period in any case, he will not back down from the principled stand on the expansion of legislation in the current assembly.

The Commerce Minister said that consensus among political parties is necessary for electoral reforms, and issues like the RTS system are important in electoral reforms.