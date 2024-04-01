Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a statement on the defeat of his AK Party in major cities including Ankara and Istanbul in local elections.

The Turkish president said that the Turkish people have sent their message to the politicians through voting in the local elections, the results will be reviewed by the party and they will be held accountable.

Tayyip Erdoğan said that March 31 is not the end but the turning point for us. 9 months after winning the May 2023 election, we could not get the desired results, but we will closely review our performance and plan for the future. will

In Turkey’s local elections, opposition candidates won in 15 cities, including Ankara and Istanbul

It should be noted that President Erdoğan’s AK Party, which has been in power for more than two decades, is facing its worst defeat in local elections, while the opposition Republican People’s Party has achieved a historic victory after 70 years.

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu won by nearly 10 points, while thousands of people took to the streets in Ankara to celebrate the victory of incumbent opposition Mayor Mansur Yavaş.