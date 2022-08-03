LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been kept in the ODI and T20I teams by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the national trainer and physiotherapist will oversee his recovery process and make the decision regarding his comeback to international cricket.

Wednesday named a 15-person squad for the tournament and a 16-person squad for the matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League against the Netherlands.

Whereas the ODI match against the Netherlands would take place from August 16–21, the Asia Cup will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27–September 11.

Hasan Ali has been replaced in both squads by fast bowler Naseem Shah, and Salman Ali Agha, who travelled to England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been summoned back.

From the Netherlands ODI team to the ACC T20 Asia Cup team, there will five changes.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim claimed in a statement that the PCB had only made “changes that have been necessary.”



