ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says that the party is not going to fight any state institution and it has not decided to contest the upcoming elections with the narrative of civilian supremacy versus the establishment.

When contacted by The News, PTI Information Secretary Rauf Hasan distanced himself from party lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan’s statement that PTI will contest the next election with the narrative of civilian supremacy against the establishment.

Barrister Gauhar Khan said this in a Geo News program on Monday night. Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior PTI leader and cabinet member in the Imran Khan government, when asked, supported Rauf Hassan’s statement and said that neither the PTI core committee nor the leadership at any level did such a thing. A decision has been made to adopt a civilian supremacy versus establishment narrative.

He said that the party will enter the field in the election with the determination of Imran Khan that the country will be made an Islamic welfare state under the principles of Madinah state.

Tehreek-e-insaf’s decision to make contacts with political parties from next week

Rauf Hassan said that PTI does not want to fight with any institution, we will fight with any institution and we should not do so, PTI believes in struggling within the limits of democratic limits, law, constitution, and civil liberties. Is.

He said that he would speak to Barrister Gauhar Khan regarding his statement as many people in the party have expressed concern over his statement. PTI is already facing problems after April 2022 because of the scenario created by the narrative against the military establishment because of which the May 9 incident took place and because of which the situation became dark for the party.

Not only have many party leaders (including Imran Khan’s close associates) parted ways with the PTI, but party chairman Imran Khan, deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and president Pervaiz Elahi are in jail.

Several other party leaders and a large number of party workers are also in police or army custody and the May 9 incidents, military buildings including GHQ, Corps Commander House Lahore (Jinah House), Mianwali Air Base, and other cases, symptoms, It is facing criminal cases for attacks on installations, etc.

Those who have remained in the party or left the party are now expressing regret over these incidents and Imran Khan’s anti-establishment narrative. Due to this narrative, the situation arose due to which Imran Khan fell out with the military establishment and the incident of May 9 took place.

The government and the army had declared this day as a black day. In such a scenario, it is said that adopting the narrative of civilian supremacy versus the establishment could spark a fresh battle with the establishment of the PTI.

The PTI leadership is already trying hard to re-establish the lost touch with the military establishment to counter the post-May 9 situation and circumstances.

The PTI desperately wants to restore relations with the military establishment so that the party can have better conditions in the upcoming elections.