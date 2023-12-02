The cost of parking two planes of National Airlines (PIA) abroad increased by more than one and a half million dollars.

PIA’s two leased Airbus 320 aircraft have been at Jakarta Airport since September 2021.

According to the audit report, the airport parking fee is 6 lakh dollars for a month, and the 26-month parking fee for both planes has become 1 crore 54 lakh dollars.

According to the report, two planes of PIA are standing at Jakarta Airport due to a dispute with the leasing company.

The auditor termed the matter as management negligence.

In this regard, the spokesperson of PIA says that matters have been resolved with the leasing company, and the planes will return to Pakistan soon.