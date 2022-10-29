Pakistan’s cricket team is practising in Perth ahead of their upcoming match against the Netherlands on Sunday, hoping to earn their first victory in the ongoing Twenty 20 World Cup after suffering two straight losses.

Under the direction of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and mentor Matthew Hayden, the squad practised its batting, bowling, and fielding techniques.Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, practised with Babar Azam, the team’s captain, and gave him some advice on footwork during the practise session.

Pictures of Pakistani athletes practising for their upcoming match were also posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official page.

Pakistan has lost every game it has played in the ongoing T20 World Cup, which must be noticed. The Pakistani team lost their first game against their bitter rivals, India, and lost their second game to Zimbabwe.