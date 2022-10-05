When the Pakistani squad arrived in Christchurch for the tri-nation series that also included Bangladesh, they were greeted with a frigid climate in New Zealand.After playing a T20I series in sweltering conditions in Karachi and Lahore on Sunday, the national cricket team left.

For the Pakistani players, conditions have become a little more challenging as the temperature in New Zealand City occasionally drops to 2 degrees Celsius and sporadic rains have increased.The first team training session may be impacted by the rain and snow that the local weather service has forecast for today and tomorrow.

Due to the matches’ late timeslot, the Men in Green will experience challenging conditions.Pakistan is scheduled to face Bangladesh in their opening game on Friday.