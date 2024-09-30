Muslims are being martyred every day in Palestine, now practical steps are needed, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a good speech at the United Nations which was appreciated by all

Muslims are being martyred every day in Palestine, now practical steps are needed,

PML-N leader Raja Qamar-ul-Islam’s talk with SK Niazi on Satchi Baat program

The Pakistani government from Quaid-e-Azam till today has supported Palestine,

Pakistan raised its voice in favor of the Palestine issue beyond its borders,

The walkout on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech and Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations was good,

Several Israeli newspapers wrote articles in favor of the founder of PTI,

It was decided to establish a constitutional court in the Chartered of Democracy,

Leader PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand’s talk with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme

Reading something is not fun unless it comes from the heart,

Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations was good, someone has written it well,

As a Muslim Ummah, we have only been left with talk, not with actions

Powerful Muslim countries, including the OIC, have not yet taken a strong stand, If Muslim countries boycott, Israel will bend on its knees

Colonialism is not that strong, the difference is that we are weak, Senator Humayun Mohmand

It is our constitutional right to protest, it can be done by going to any area,

If someone prevents a peaceful meeting, then there can be a protest PTI founder’s speech at the United Nations was heard 200 times more than Shahbaz Sharif’s, Humayun Mohmand

Currently, around one hundred and forty constitutional cases are pending in the courts, There is no need to create a new court for some 40 constitutional cases Political parties want that there should be horse trading in the House There is a 3-member bench in the Practice and Procedure Act, two will not work,

The defense minister of our country had said to enter Punjab and eat, Humayun Mohmand

If someone comes with the intention of aggression, it is the job of the Punjab government to maintain law and order, Qamarul Islam

Pathans have their own culture and traditions, they do not accept threats from anyone, Raja Qamarul Islam

They used to say why it was not stopped on May 9, now they are stopping it so they don’t believe it, Qamar-ul-Islam

My greetings to all Pakistani brothers and sisters who supported the Palestinian, Nadir al-Turk

The people of Pakistan stand with their Palestinian brothers, Nadir al-Turk

Israel is committing genocide in Palestine, Deputy Head of Mission Naderal Turk

Israel martyred many important leaders including Ismail Haniya, Hassan Nasrallah, Nadir al-Turk

Israel is violating international law, Nadir al-Turk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented the Palestine issue in the United Nations in a strong manner, Naderul Turk