KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index hit a new all-time high.

After the successful negotiations between Pakistan and IMF yesterday, a positive trend was seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange from the beginning of the business day today.

At one point the 100 index was trading up 639 points at 57319, the highest level in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It may be recalled that yesterday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed business trend, the 100 index closed at 56680 with an increase of 14 points.

