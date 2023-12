Today, the 100 index has seen a bullish trend since the beginning of the business day.

100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange has reached a record high in the country’s history.

Today, since the beginning of the business day, the 100 index has witnessed a boom and the 100 index has crossed the level of 67 thousand points.

At one point, an increase of 589 points was seen in the 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange