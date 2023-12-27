Khunjarab Pass, the Pakistan-China trade corridor closed due to winter, was opened for commercial activities on Tuesday.

In November, the China-Pakistan trade corridor was closed for 5 months due to winter.

Customs sources told Geo News that the government had decided to open the Khanjarab Pass for commercial activities for 10 days from Tuesday on an experimental basis.

According to the officials, freight trains from Khanjrab Pass will depart from Pakistan to China via Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries under the International Transit Trade Agreement, while vehicles from China will depart for Afghanistan via the Karakoram Highway.