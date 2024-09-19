The World Meteorological Organization says the world’s ozone layer is on track for long-term recovery despite a devastating volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.

The U.N. subsidiary agency said that on current trends, the ozone layer is on track to recover to 1980 levels and will be restored across the Antarctic by 2066, across the Arctic by 2045 and globally by 240.

Although a volcanic eruption near Tonga in early 2022 caused a brief acceleration in ozone depletion over Antarctica last year, the agency said in its annual ozone build-in, due to increased atmospheric evaporation. . Overall losses were limited.

Ozone blocks the sun’s ultraviolet rays from reaching Earth’s surface, which are linked to skin cancer and other health problems.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the Montreal Protocol (which agreed to phase out the use of chlorofluorocarbons and other ozone-depleting compounds) that came into force in 1989 and its success was a A ray of hope at a time when multilateral cooperation is under strain.