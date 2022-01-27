ISLAMABAD:The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 68.66 percent increase during the first five months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 11,734 LCVs were manufactured during July-November (2021-22) as compared to the production of 6,957 LCVs during July-November (2020-21), showing an increase of 68.66 percent, according to official data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).



During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 1,326 units to 2,355 units, showing an increase of 77.60 percent while the production of tractors increased by 15.72 percent, going up from 19,041 units to 22,034 units.



The production of jeeps and cars increased to 90,937 units during the period under review from 53,779 units during last year.



However, the production of buses witnessed a decrease of 12.45 percent as it went down from 233 units last year to 204 units whereas the production of motorcycles also dipped from 1,033,648 units to 999,648 units, showing decrease of 3.32 percent.



Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs surged by 22.78 percent, from 2,028 units in November 2020 to 2,490 units in November 2021.



The production of trucks increased by 45.62 percent, going up from 274 units to 399 units while the production of tractors also rose to 4,607 units from 3,607 units.



The manufacturing of jeeps and cars surge to 17,651 units from 12,235 units, showing a growth of 44.27 percent.



However, the production of buses witnessed decline of 39.73 percent from 233 units to 204 units whereas the production of motorcycles also decreased by 4.63 percent from 226,418 units to 215,946 units during the period under review.