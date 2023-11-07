The number of Palestinians who were martyred during the 31 days of brutal Israeli operations in Gaza has exceeded 10,000. According to the statement released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 252 more Palestinians were martyred by Israeli aggression during the last 24 hours, after which the number of martyrs since October 7 has reached 10 thousand 22.

The statement further stated that 4104 children and 2641 women are also included in the martyred persons.

During this period, 25 thousand 408 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli aggression.18 international organizations, including the United Nations, demand an immediate ceasefire in Palestine

It should be noted that more than 1.5 million people in Gaza have become homeless due to this war which has been going on for 31 days.

Similarly, more than 140 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank since October 7.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said that 192 medical workers have been martyred and 32 ambulances have been destroyed in the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

According to the spokesman, 16 hospitals in Gaza have been closed due to the Israeli bombardment, while the food crisis has increased due to the targeting of bakeries.

It should be noted that due to Israeli brutality, on November 6, the heads of the United Nations and 18 international human rights organizations issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Palestine and Israel on humanitarian grounds.

Attack on Gaza, South Africa recalls all diplomats from Israel

The joint declaration issued by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee was signed by the heads of 18 organizations in which it is said that “enough is enough, now this war must stop at all costs.”

The joint statement said that the killing of civilians by Israel in Gaza is brutal. As a result of the Israeli attack, 2.2 million Palestinians are trapped where food, water, medicine, electricity, and fuel are not available, while houses, shelters, and places of worship are not available. Houses and hospitals are being bombed, which is unacceptable