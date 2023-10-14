Another 70 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds were injured in the attacks of Israeli planes on three convoys moving from Gaza.

The Israeli army carried out the genocide of Palestinians, the number of martyred Palestinians in the attacks reached nearly 2 thousand.

16 Palestinians were martyred by the firing of the Israeli army on a demonstration of solidarity with the citizens of Gaza in the West Bank, while Gaza was also attacked by tanks, bodies of Israeli hostages were also found in Gaza after the Israeli bombardment.

On the other hand, the Jewish settlers also started shooting unarmed Palestinians in the presence of the army.

Arab TV exposed the lies of the Israeli army, with an investigative report proving that the four Palestinians who were shot as fighters were unarmed.

A journalist was killed while 6 were injured due to shelling and firing by the Israeli army on the Lebanese border.

In response to the Israeli attack on Lebanon, the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah opened fire on 4 bases of the Israeli army, 1300 Israelis were killed in the attacks of Hamas.

On the other hand, the Israeli media released a video of the children held hostage by Hamas. In the video, it can be seen that Hamas members are dressing the children, giving them water, and swinging them.

It should be noted that after Israel gave an ultimatum to the citizens of Gaza to evacuate Gaza in 24 hours, Saudi Arabia rejected the forced evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza while condemning Israel’s targeting of the civilian population.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called the British counterpart and the high-ranking official of the European Union and said that Israel should abide by international laws and human rights, end the blockade of Gaza, and allow the delivery of aid goods.

On the other hand, the Israeli media has claimed that due to the ongoing war in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has frozen the process of normalizing relations with Israel.

The United Nations also opposed Israel’s threat to evacuate the citizens of Gaza in 24 hours, saying that the displacement of millions of people in 24 hours could lead to a new humanitarian crisis.

The US Secretary of State has also left on a diplomatic mission for a cease-fire in Gaza and the recovery of Israeli hostages. After meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and the Qatari Prime Minister, he reached Saudi Arabia, where he met with high-ranking government officials. Will have meetings.

On the other hand, on Israel’s threat to evacuate Gaza, Hamas announced that it would not leave Gaza and said in a statement that the Palestinians of Gaza will not become refugees again like, in 1948, an attempt is being made to discourage the citizens of Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Khaled Qadoumi added in his statement that Palestinians will never leave their land, and Israel is putting pressure on international organizations to withdraw.

On the other hand, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned that if Israel launched a ground attack, its army would be annihilated.