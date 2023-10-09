Clashes between Hamas resistance fighters and Israeli forces continue for the third day, the number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks on Israel has exceeded 800.

Israeli media have confirmed the death of over 800 Israelis in Hamas attacks.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, more than 2,200 people are injured, of which 343 are seriously injured and 22 are in critical condition.

According to the report, 130 Israeli soldiers and civilians are imprisoned in Gaza. Hamas says that four Israeli hostages were also killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Today, about 100 rockets were fired from Gaza at the Israeli city of Ashkelon, some of which hit the target.

The Israeli military spokesman has admitted that it is taking longer than expected to bring the situation under control.

On the other hand, in Israel, citizens have started storing food in various areas including Tel Aviv.

According to Turkish media reports, the Israeli army is not providing ammunition to some units equipped with the Iron Dome system. The Israeli army has a limited number of guided anti-aircraft missiles. Due to this, the rocket failed to stop the attack.