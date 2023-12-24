The nomination papers of PTI founder Imran Khan for the National Assembly seat from Mianwali have been submitted for the second time.

Barrister Lamia Niazi and Bilal Umar Budla Advocate submitted nomination papers of Imran Khan for NA 89 Mianwali.

Bilal Umar Boudla said that due to the seriousness of the situation, Imran Khan submitted his nomination papers for the second time.

On the last day to submit nomination papers, Nawaz Sharif and Yasmin Rashid submitted papers from the same constituency

He said that the judgment of the Toshakhana case would also be suspended and the founder of PTI would also participate in the election, The bat sign would be returned to PTI, no one would accept the election without the founder PTI.

It should be noted that today is the last day to submit nomination papers for the elections scheduled on February 8, 2024, and according to the Election Commission, the process of scrutiny of nomination papers will start from tomorrow.