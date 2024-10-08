Stockholm: The names of scientists who will receive the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 have been announced.

According to the announcement of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, this year’s Nobel Prize was awarded to American scientist John Hopefield, who provided the foundations of artificial intelligence, and British Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton. Both researchers worked on machine learning techniques that later became such power products as ChatGPT.

In addition to his expertise in machine learning, Geoffrey Hinton, Emeritus Professor of Computer Science at the University of Toronto, is also known for his opposition to these technologies.

Last year, he resigned after serving at Google for a decade, only to be able to independently warn of the dangers posed by this technology to human existence.

Speaking at the ceremony in Sweden, Professor Geoffrey said that he had no idea that this would happen. They are very surprised.

This prize has nothing to do with their warning, but rather the two researchers were awarded the prize for their fundamental discoveries and inventions of the technology that made possible machine learning with artificial neural networks.