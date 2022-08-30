Sunak helped start the campaign by encouraging Johnson to do the same after resigned in protest of a series of government wrongdoings.

However, while being seen as a stronger public speaker, he has drawn criticism for sticking to fiscal orthodoxy to address the economic crisis and being constrained by his reputation as a wealthy technocrat.

Sunak, who would go on to become the first prime minister of colour in Britain, has additionally been accused of betraying the Tories by bringing down Brexit hero Johnson.While Johnson has been criticised, Truss has steadfastly hammered home a straightforward and consistent message, offering significant tax cuts. She’s a superior politician, according to John Curtice, a professor of political science at Glasgow’s University of Strathclyde. “If you ask me what Liz Truss’ campaign were focused on, I will tell you. reply, “A tax cut, not a handout. Very plain,” he declared.

“Sunak has nothing, not even a strapline.” For Curtice, Sunak has been more nuanced while Truss has successfully delivered “classic Conservative messages” to Tory members.He acknowledged that under pressure, he had come across as “a little bit brittle” and added, “It’s also a little of a lecture.” She has obviously played the game for a longer period of time, he continued.

Truss, 47, has called her ascension to the top of British politics a “adventure” and said that she has faced criticism for being overly ambitious and opportunistic throughout that time. She comes from a left-leaning background and initially joined the liberal democratic party before defecting to the conservative party.

In 2010, she was elected to represent the eastern English district of South West Norfolk after surviving the disclosure of an affair that nearly cost her the nomination.She has held a number of ministerial positions since 2012 in the ministry of education, finance, and, at a challenging period, justice.