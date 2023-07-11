Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister.

He said that the current governments will complete their term, elections will be held in two months, People’s Party will be the largest party in the elections and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will become the prime minister.

In one of his statements, Murad Ali Shah said that there was no agreement on Shehbaz Sharif in Dubai, Bilawal Bhutto will be the next prime minister.

Chief Minister Sindh along with Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi visited the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, laid wreaths and concluded the 3-day Urs by reciting Fatiha.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he said that he will consult with the opposition leader as per the constitution for caretaker government.

The Chief Minister said that according to the Cabinet decision, the Provincial Finance Commission will be formed in a month, vigorous action is being taken against robbers in the Kacha area, peace has been established in the province due to the sacrifices of the police and rangers, streets in the urban area Crime is a problem.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said that we have had a problem with every federal government regarding electricity and gas, Sindh is not getting its right in gas, cheap electricity is supplied to Karachi from Nooriabad Power Plant, since they The plant has not shut down even for a minute.

