Islamabad: The newly elected Prime Minister will take oath by March 1, President Dr. Arif Alvi will take oath next week to the elected Prime Minister of 24 crore Pakistanis.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be held on Thursday, February 29 or Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Presidential Palace.

The National Assembly of Pakistan will elect the post of Prime Minister on February 28 or 29, thus 24 Prime Ministers of Pakistan will take oath by March 1, 2024.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, Chairman of Giant Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, his federal cabinet, foreign ambassadors posted in Islamabad, high commissioners, high civil and military officials, Supreme Court and High Court judges, federal secretaries, Attorney General of Pakistan, Auditor General of Pakistan, Chief Minister of Punjab and Sindh, governors of provinces and other dignitaries will be invited.

In all likelihood, the National Assembly will elect PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the House through a show of hands on Wednesday/Thursday. Shahbaz Sharif was elected by the National Assembly as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11, 2022 by majority vote, but President Arif Alvi, who belongs to PTI, excused Mian Shahbaz Sharif from taking oath in the President’s House on the wish of its founder PTI. According to the constitution, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Mian Shehbaz Sharif in the swearing-in ceremony held at the President’s House on April 11, 2022, while President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar on August 14, 2023.

The first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, was in office from 15 August 1947 to 16 October 1951, the second Prime Minister Khawaja Nazimuddin was the Prime Minister of United Pakistan from 17 October 1951 to 17 April 1953, the third Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Bogra was the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 17 April 1953 to 11 August 1955. stay

After that, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Ibrahim Ismail Chandrigar, Sir Feroze Khan Noon, Nurul Amin were the prime ministers.

In 1973, the first Prime Minister elected from the National Assembly was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, followed by Muhammad Khan Junejo, Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Shaukat Aziz, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif held the post of prime minister elected by the National Assembly.

According to the political circles of the federal capital, on the last day of this month (February) or the first day of the new month (March), when the president will take oath from the newly elected prime minister, the newly elected prime minister will be the president of the state under the pre-determined program in this national ceremony. Arif Alvi will be requested to administer oath to the members of his first phase cabinet, President Arif Alvi is also likely to administer oath to the members of the new federal cabinet at the same ceremony.