NONGOMA: Thousands of people gathered on Saturday for the coronation of a new king in South Africa’s richest and most powerful traditional monarchy at the Zulu royal palace.

A contentious succession battle threatens to dominate the ceremony as Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is slated to succeed his father Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away in March of last year after 50 years in power.

The kings have significant moral influence over the more than 11 million Zulus, who make up about a quarter of South Africa’s population, despite the fact that the title of king does not confer governmental power.In Nongoma, a small hamlet in the southeast province of KwaZulu-Natal, the homeland of the Zulus, men and women dressed in vibrant traditional garb gathered before the marble palace on the hills.

To honour the new monarch, tens of thousands more people were anticipated to arrive throughout the day. The Zulu Nation as a whole would recognise the king today, according to Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, 46, Misuzulu’s sister. But a bitter family feud for the succession continued.A branch of the royal family was scheduled to make an urgent plea to stop the festivities on Saturday before a court in Pietermaritzburg.

Zulu warriors from Nongoma, known as amaButhos, marched into the palace grounds while brandishing spears and animal-skin shields.Women sang and danced, some baring their chests, others wearing pleated skirts and beaded belts, or wearing textiles with the effigy of the ruler.