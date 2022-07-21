Instagram, a social networking platform, is launching a new searchable map feature that will let users explore well-liked local tagged locations and filter location results, such as cafes and beauty salons.

Users can now use the map to explore choices in the area by searching, filtering, and moving it around. The capability was previously only available for postings.

Through categorized postings, stories, and guidelines, the searchable map enables visitors to discover new businesses and services. Locations can also be found on a map by using the appropriate hashtags.

By touching the location tags on articles in your feed or stories, you may discover new places as well as search for destinations on the Explore page. Users can read recent articles, blog posts, and helpful instructions regarding the locations of tagged areas to learn more.