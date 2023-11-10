A company called Human has introduced a device that can be called the first step towards the end of smartphones. This device called AI Pin is like a wearable phone with amazing technology. This square device can be worn anywhere in clothing but has no screen.

The Snapdragon CPU is used in this device while the camera, speaker, and motion sensors are also present. As mentioned above, it doesn’t have a screen, but it does have a built-in projector that turns your palm or any other surface into a screen.

The device does not need to be connected to a smartphone but can be operated by voice or a touchpad on its surface, while its camera is capable of scanning objects.

According to media reports, the device can make phone calls, translate different languages, and even speak with your voice.

Along with this, it can generate email summaries and many other such features are also a part of it. As the name of the device itself suggests, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is at the heart of it and it has ChatGPT and Microsoft AI models to assist users.

It has been developed by ex-employees working at Apple and not many details about the device have been revealed yet.

It is priced at $699 and will be available in the US from November 16