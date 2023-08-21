The Nepal cricket team will arrive in Pakistan on the morning of August 23 for the Asia Cup.

According to sources, the Nepal team will play a practice match in Kokrachi on August 24, a training session on August 25 and a second practice match on August 26.

Sources say that the Nepal cricket team requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to come to Pakistan before the event schedule.

The Nepalese team was supposed to reach Multan on August 27 as per the old schedule.

It should be noted that the first match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30 in Multan.

It should be remembered that the Asia Cup is starting from August 30, the teams of Pakistan and India will face each other on September 2 in the Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.