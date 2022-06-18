ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned Gilgit-Baltistan DMA (GBDMA) and DDMAs to be on the lookout for flash floods, landslides, and gusty winds in vulnerable areas of the region.

According to Radio Pakistan, these instructions were issued in response to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department due to prevailing weather conditions and rain spells in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GBDMA has been directed to work with the relevant departments to ensure the preparation and placement of necessary inventory and equipment, as well as the availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.