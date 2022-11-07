The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) hosted a two-day international conference where experts highlighted the advantages of robotic surgery and the need to spread its popularity because it hastens recovery time and reduces problems.

Leading surgeons from the US and the UK as well as Pakistani specialists attended the event, which was the first robotic surgery symposium ever held in Pakistan.The SIUT’s robotic unit, which started this year, reached the milestone of 1,200 successful surgeries at the same time.

SIUT director Prof. Adib Rizvi remarked during a session that robotic surgery was another advancement made by committed local professionals who were not only effectively carrying out cutting-edge surgical procedures.

He reaffirmed SIUT’s commitment to staying current with technology and ensuring that it was accessible to anyone who needed it. He claimed that the robotic unit was an integral element of SIUT’s ideology of offering free health insurance to everyone.

A panel discussion included worldwide and national specialists who discussed the development of robotic surgery and procedures in their respective nations followed the introductory session.

Prof. Babar Hasan of the SIUT talked about effectively collaborating with international partners to diagnose and prognosticate the Pakistani population. He also emphasised how the SIUT was assisting in the change in medical practise.He said that the facility had simulation facilities for teaching innovative surgical techniques to both staff members and other specialists around Pakistan.