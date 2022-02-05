ISLAMABAD: Reiterating Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said the entire nation stood with Kashmiris.

“It is our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation,” he said.

The head of state highlighted that over 900,000 Indian occupation forces had turned IIOJK into an open prison. “India was using state terrorism against Kashmiris including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, staged encounters and search operations.”

He added that “For more than seven decades, IIOJK has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of continuing Indian campaign of brutalization which has used every inhuman tactic and draconian laws to perpetuate the illegal occupation IIOJK.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan who poses as an “Ambassador of Kashmir” has reassured Pakistan’s all possible support to the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IIOJK.

“It is time for the international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IIOJK and to work towards a just and peaceful settlement of the IIOJK dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The prime minister added that IIOJK was an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which was firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

“Human rights situation in IIOJK had continued to worsen following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. The inhuman military siege, which has remained in place for almost two and a half years now, has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Kashmiris,” PM Imran said.

Terming Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government will keep raising voices for the freedom of Kashmiri people across the globe.

In his message, he said the whole nation, was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris. “We stand by our Kashmiri brethren.”

The governor went on to say that no effort will be spared to expose the atrocities of the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the hapless Kashmiri people.

Governor Chauhdry highlighted that he had raised the Kashmir issue on every international forum including UK Parliament and European Union.

In his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said lasting peace in South Asia is not possible without resolving the core issue of Kashmir.

The provincial chief executive regretted that the oppressed Kashmiris continued to be massacred due to the continued criminal silence of the UN.

“It is not possible to suppress the struggle for freedom in Indian Occupied Kashmir now,” he emphasized. “The whole nation is siding with the struggle of Kashmiris for independence and will always remain so.”

CM Buzdar reiterated that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic support to Kashmiris by raising the issue of state-sponsored atrocities in IIOJK at every forum.