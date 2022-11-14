ISLAMABAD: The first winter rainstorm hit several areas of the nation, including Lahore, Islamabad, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It intensified the cold while beginning to snow in Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

As of earlier today, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience rain-thunderstorms (with snow covering the hills) over the course of the next twelve hours. However, some regions of the country are predicted to see dry weather.

Temperatures in a few significant cities this morning:

Islamabad is 12 degrees Celsius, Lahore is 16, Karachi is 25, Peshawar is 13, Quetta is 9, Gilgit is 7, Murree is 3, and Muzaffarabad is 10 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office predicts overcast weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms and snowfall over hills in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, as well as cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms in Jammu.

The temperature this morning was:

Three degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramula, eleven in Jammu, six in Leh, and four in Anantnag.