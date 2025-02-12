Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra’s new film ‘Mrs.’ has created a buzz since its release. The film has achieved the biggest opening on ZEE5 and set a new record by becoming the most searched film on Google.

Directed by Aarti Kadav, ‘Mrs.’ is actually the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen”. The story of the film revolves around a trained dancer named Richa, who starts losing her identity after getting entangled in domestic responsibilities after marriage.

The film has effectively portrayed the social pressure placed on women after marriage, which was received very well by the audience.

Celebrating the extraordinary success of the film on its official Instagram page, ZEE5 announced that ‘Mrs.’ has become the biggest opening film on their platform. In addition, the film has also become the most searched film on Google, which shows its growing popularity.

‘Mrs’ was presented at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and was also the closing film of the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival. Sanya Malhotra was also awarded the Best Actress Award for her outstanding performance in this film, which further added to the success of the film.

In an interview, director Aarti Kadav said, “I felt that this story should reach the audience in North India. I made this film for my mother, who could not watch the original film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ in its entirety.”