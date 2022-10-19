ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to drop the charges against Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), that he was cleared.

In its petitions to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the anti-graft body claims that continued prosecution of the case will be an ineffective effort since the evidence is not in accordance with legal norms and regulations.

The former president’s acquittal in four instances, including the Ursus Tractors, SGS-Cotecna, and Polo Ground cases, had been contested by the NAB.