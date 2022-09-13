On December 9, the movie Maarrich, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, will be released worldwide.

Kapoor made the announcement earlier today on his Instagram account. You are about to become entangled in the world of #Maarrich, he warned. Stop the bad! Watch the trailer soon! In theatres on December 9, 2022.

The Golmaal star will portray a police officer. The actor, who is quite enthusiastic about this new project, states that “This film is really important to my heart for various reasons. My second movie as a producer, following Laxmii, is Maarrich.

“I also shall be making up with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long period.

According to IndiaToday, Tusshar also stated in a statement that “the film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s completely different from the work that I have been connected with previously.”

The movie’s announcement came in January of last year. Maarrich, directed by Dhruv Lather, will be made under the tutelage of Tusshar Entertainment House.