The Chicago South Asian Film Festival will screen Lost, the next movie starring actress Yami Gautam, in 2022.

Yami expressed her joy at the Chicago Film Festival choosing to screen her movie, writing: “I can’t be happier and more pleased with the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF.

In my opinion, it’s the one that everyone will identify with and that you simply cannot overlook, especially in this day and age.

“I have adored playing this character since it was such a great experience,” Gautam continued.

The entire team put a lot of effort into it, and it allowed me as an actor to explore so many depths of emotions.

According to The Indian Express, the CSAFF will take place from September 22 through 25. It primarily honors and promotes films with excellent storytelling.

The writers of Lost are Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. It is an investigative drama thriller.

The thriller Pink, written by Aniruddha, is well recognized for its lead performances by Amitabh Bachan and Tapsee Pannu.

She believes that the audience will enjoy the movie and will embrace it with open arms.

Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpiee, Pankaj Kapur, and Tushar Pandey appear in the movie Lost.