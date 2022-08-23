Following dominant sweeps against various opponents, India and Pakistan were ranked higher in the most recent International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international (ODI) rankings than Pakistan.White-ball juggernauts According to a statement issued by the ICC, India and Pakistan have been rewarded for recent series victories by moving ahead of the top teams in the most recent MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Earlier this week, India achieved a thorough 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe away from home, while Pakistan equaled their arch-rival with a valiant victory by the same score against the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup Super League series.India improved its ODI ranking to 111 rating points and third place overall in those most recent results, while Pakistan also experienced an improvement, rising to 107 rating points and fourth position.

Following the Black Caps’ narrow 2-1 series victory over the West Indies, the two have closed the gap on the rankings’ top team, New Zealand (124), while England (119), which is still playing South Africa in their ongoing World Test Championship series, is stagnant in second place.

Even though the Kiwis had a nine-point lead in the team standings, their lead was only five rating points after their Caribbean tour since they dropped one 50-over match.