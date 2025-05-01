The Indian government has blocked Pakistani drama channels on YouTube following the recent tensions, but Pakistani creators have found alternative avenues. Indian viewers are still easily watching these dramas through new YouTube channels like “Top Pakistani Dramas” and “Drama Bazaar”.

“Sher” is currently the most popular drama of 2025 in Pakistan and India, with Danish Taimur and Sara Khan’s acting impressing the audience.

Another drama “Parursh” is also becoming very popular on social media and YouTube these days, which deals with social values ​​and family conflicts. The drama “Dastak” is also the center of attention of Indian viewers, which is an emotional drama and is based on the struggles of single mothers.

While Mehwish Hayat and Ahsan Khan’s drama “Dhain” is also receiving appreciation from the audience in neighboring countries including Pakistan due to its excellent production and large cast, Danish Taimur’s drama “Man Mast Malang” has set a record with 910 million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, the drama “Humraaz” is a thrilling crime thriller in which Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan are showing their acting skills. This drama is also impressing the audience a lot.