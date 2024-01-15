ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council will meet again today on complaints against former Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

At the last hearing in the Supreme Judicial Council, the Attorney General said that the federal government has decided to file an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council not to take action against the retired judges.

The Supreme Judicial Council, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, adjourned the proceedings on the issue of complaints against the resigned Supreme Court judge Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi till the elections.

It should be noted that the former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, resigned last week, which was approved by the President of Pakistan, while the Supreme Judicial Council has decided to continue the proceedings of the council despite the resignation of the former judge.

On the other hand, the Supreme Judicial Council had given permission to open the hearing related to the resignation of Supreme Court judge Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Mazahir Naqvi had demanded to open the proceedings of the Judicial Council, on which the Council unanimously approved his request.