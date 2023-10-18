Losing a big match is disappointing, but leaving what happened in Ahmedabad there, they have come to Bengaluru with new courage: National cricketer’s conversation with GeoNews

Saud Shakeel, the middle-order batsman of the national cricket team, says that the match against India has become a part of the past. Now, the national cricketers are focused on the match against Australia with new enthusiasm.

In an interview with Geo News in Bengaluru, Saud Shakeel said that the India match is over, it was a bad day, and now we are focused on the next match, we will win against Australia and consolidate our position.

He said that we played good cricket in the beginning, we won two matches, it is disappointing to lose a big match, but leaving what happened in Ahmedabad there, we have come to Bengaluru with new courage. Forget and focus on the match against Australia.

Saud Shakeel said that Australia did not start well in the World Cup, and there will be pressure on them too, we will try to play according to our strengths.

The middle-order batsman said he has worked hard to prepare himself for the white ball.

He said that the goal is to win the World Cup after coming here, and the desire is to contribute to the team’s victory by giving match-winning and impressive performances.

On a question, Saud Shakeel said that he misses his crowd in the fields of India, at one point he also missed the media.