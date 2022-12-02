ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve months, the majority of the nation may expect cold, dry weather. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, rain and moderate snowfall are anticipated.Early in the morning, Punjab’s plains are likely to be foggy.

The following major cities’ temperatures this morning:

Islamabad has an average temperature of eight degrees Celsius, followed by Lahore (12), Karachi (15), Peshawar (9), Quetta (3), Gilgit (2), Murree (6), and Muzaffarabad (7 degrees).

The Met Office predicts partly cloudy, cold weather for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula; cold, dry weather for Jammu; and extremely cold, partly cloudy weather for Leh in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

Jammu is twelve degrees, Leh is four degrees below, Shopian and Anantnag are three degrees, while Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramula are all four degrees.