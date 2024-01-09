Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat has said that the central organization may not like him because of his language and reception.

Talking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Sher Afzal Marwat said that there is no disagreement with party leader Atif Khan, I do not apologize to anyone but called Atif Khan and apologized to him.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that I have a problem with the central organization and not with the provincial organization, the central organization probably does not like me because of my language and reception.

He said that Arbab Sher Ali is constantly opposing me in Peshawar.