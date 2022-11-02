Dr. Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistanian heart surgeon, was never married to Princess Diana.Hasnat’s father acknowledged that Diana could never be his daughter-in-law, despite the fact that the latter has never disclosed why he and the Princess separated.Dr. Rashid Khan told , He won’t wed her.

“We’re hunting for him a bride. She ought to belong to the upper middle class and be wealthy. She should at least be a Muslim woman from Pakistan.Speaking of his kid, Rashid disclosed that Hasnat had acknowledged a relationship between him and Diana was never conceivable.”

Our union wouldn’t last more than a year if I were to wed her. We are so culturally dissimilar to one another, the father’s son commented to him, according to the father. “I’m from Mars, and she’s from Venus. If it ever occurred, it would be similar to a union of two alien planets.Diana, meantime, was completely smitten with Hasnat. He has provided me all I need, she would say to her friends.