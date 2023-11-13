Beirut: The leader and spokesman of Hamas, Osama Hamdan, says that the Israeli army in Gaza is paying a heavy price for each meter of distance.

In a statement, Osama Hamdan said that the failure to hold the Baptist Hospital accountable for the crime in Gaza led Israel to massacre more hospitals. The United Nations acknowledged the martyrdom of many Palestinians in the Israeli bombing of their school in Gaza.

Osama Hamdan said that the Riyadh summit lacked effective decisions to stop the genocide of Palestinians, but welcomed the decision to end the siege of Gaza.

May we all be killed by morning, read the head of al-Shafa Hospital, Kapigam, British Dr. Abdeedah

He said that the lives of newborns in al-Shafa hospital are in danger due to the Israeli occupation, Israel will be retaliated by Al-Qassam Brigades for targeting the hospitals, the concept of the invincibility of the Israeli army has been destroyed after the October 7 operation, millions of The Palestinians are still in Gaza who are steadfast, the occupying Israeli army has to pay a heavy price for each meter of distance, the longer the war, the more Israel’s feet will sink into the sands of Gaza.

Keep in mind that Israel’s brutality has been going on for 37 days in Gaza, in which the number of Palestinians who have been martyred has exceeded 11 thousand 100.

According to the spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 11,000 people were martyred by Israeli aggression, including more than 8,000 children and women.

So far, the number of injured in Israeli operations has exceeded 28 thousand.

A journalist from the Al-Shafa hospital complex told the American media that Israeli tanks are located 200 meters north of the hospital, there is heavy firing around the hospital, and the situation in the hospital is getting worse.

The journalist said that more than 70 dead bodies have been kept in the hospital for 4 days to be buried, the hospital building is littered everywhere, and the stench from the filth is beyond imagination, including the medical staff and patients in the hospital. There are more than 15,000 homeless Palestinians.