GUJRANWALA: PTI’s long march schedule was changed on Tuesday.Details indicate that the march led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan would arrive at Gondlanwala Bagh by this evening and go on to Ghakhar Mandi tomorrow (Wednesday).

By Thursday night, the caravan will have travelled via Wazirabad to Gujrat.The march will arrive at Lala Musa by Friday night, while PTI aims to get to Jhelum by Sunday.

The PTI leadership has been repeatedly told by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that they will not be permitted to enter Islamabad’s red zone.

Additionally, the federal government rejected PTI’s demands for immediate elections and insisted that it would serve out its whole constitutional term.