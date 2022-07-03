<!-- wp:image {"width":806,"height":461} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-07-03\/425850_5343756_updates.jpg" alt="Prince Charles letters reveal he didnt take a back seat in fundraising" width="806" height="461"\/><figcaption><a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Prince Charles <\/a>interfered with fundraising efforts, according to letters he wrote to the previous leader of his American charity.<br><br> In contrast to Clarence House's public claims that he did not participate in such decisions, the charity watchdog investigation revealed that the Prince of Wales was considering donations from affluent benefactors. According to the 19<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> letters<\/a>, which were published by Daily Mail, the prince took a keen interest in the fundraising and even spent Christmas Day and New Year's Eve researching it.<br><br> Prince Charles voiced his displeasure with the choice to host a Clarence House supper for the possible donors prior to their actual financial contributions in one of the letters. He reportedly wrote, "I fear I was not amused as, of course, it was a total waste of my time! <br><br>This followed the prince's claims that his charities "work independently of the Prince himself in relation to all choices around <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">fundraising<\/a>" and that "all operational and governance tasks" are the trustees' responsibility.<br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->