On Thursday, The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to be released, although the price of the tickets is greater than usual. In larger cities, the price will increase by Rs. 200, and in smaller ones, by Rs 100.

The owner of Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas, filmmaker Nadeem Mandviwalla, has stated that there will only be a price increase for the first 11 days. Later, the pricing will return to normal.

Additionally, the producers declared that proceeds from the first-day performances will be given to flood victims. This would be our modest donation to the nation’s victims of disaster, according to a statement. We had made the decision to donate the proceeds from our preview shows to the flood relief fund.