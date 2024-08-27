Looking at the Balochistan issue which is escalating to a very dangerous level,

Army must intervene, Sk Niazi

The conditions of Pakistan are so bad that no one is ready to invest here, Ahmad Awais

The terrorists were released in 2021, this wave of terrorism started from there, Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program.

There are always differences between PML-N and PP, in the end they agree

PPP has fun, PML-N has to bear the disgrace,

I disagree that the representatives of Balochistan come to power and forget Balochistan,

PPP leader Zulfikar Badr’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

The leadership of PPP is consulting on the issues of Balochistan, Zulfikar Badr

All parties, especially Bilawal Bhutto, condemned the incidents in Balochistan, Zulfiqar Badr

The issue of Balochistan is connected with the security of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Badr

All efforts of Pakistan are focused on Balochistan as work on CPEC continues, Zulfikar Badr

President Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have always believed in honor politics, Zulfikar Badr

Pakistan’s problems should be solved through negotiations, Zulfikar Badr

PPP has said many times about ending political instability, Zulfikar Badr

To end political instability, Asif Zardari went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman,

Balochistan government is doing very well within its resources,

The fruits of PP government’s plans in Balochistan will be seen in the future,

Compare past conditions of Balochistan with today,

Conversation of former Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais in Sachi Baat program

No one believes in the government that came into being on Form 47,

Looking at the past experiences, people are not trusting the bridegrooms,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed also took the initiative to negotiate with the opposition parties,

Is the ruling party’s talk of banning Tehreek-e-Insaaf conducive to negotiations?,

The main aim of coming into the government is only to distribute money, then what can one do,

The constitution of Pakistan says that the first right over the resources of the provinces belongs to the people there,

Look at the living conditions of the people of Balochistan today, there is not even water for drinking,

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and the population is equal to one district,

When the distance between the government and the people increases, people’s sympathies will go elsewhere,

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir’s conversation with the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi”.

No one should doubt that Pakistan is facing a huge and serious challenge of terrorism, Khurram Dastgir

We all need to keep in mind that this is not just the work of angry Baloch people,

Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the element of being Punjabi has been given a deliberate impression,

Provincial governments have a huge responsibility to maintain law and order,

We have to protect the lives of innocent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,

The grave issue of terrorism is a big challenge for the current government,

If such incidents happen, no investment will come from foreign countries,

The Prime Minister should call for the APC of the parties in the Parliament,

The responsibility of the parties coming to power is not to be angry with each other but to solve the issues,

The problems of the merged districts and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan are also very serious,

The provincial governments have to deal with their local challenges, the federal government will support,

It is the prime minister’s responsibility to go to the affected brothers and sisters and heal their sufferings,

Tehreek-e-Insaf has a mandate which they should respect,

The government has to focus on the issues for which the people have elected them,

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s entire focus is on getting back the same shoulders on which they came earlier,

Tehreek-e-Insaf is present in the Parliament, will it always call or will it play any role,

Tehreek-e-Insaaf should also give suggestions on issues other than founding chairman,

It is important for PML-N and PPP to consult each other better than following the words of Tehreek-e-Insaf,

Issues continue in coalition governments, it is the responsibility of the cabinet to keep PP in confidence

There is no doubt that Shahbaz Sharif’s cabinet will have to work more diligently in the coming days,