The black coats have once again taken upon themselves the spectacular task of disrupting judicial order. Here goes the law-breaking again. In an unprecedentedly shameful attack on the Islamabad High Court building, at least 32 lawyers wreaked havoc outside the chief justice’s chambers. Demanding the reconstruction of chambers (demolished by the capital administration) as well as compensation, the violent protest did not even consider the IHC chief justice trapped inside his chamber.

The lawyers have no one but themselves to blame for both police complaint filed against them and the initiation of contempt of court proceedings. The gravity of their ruckus and utter vandalism cannot be passed over under any circumstances. Time and again, a number of legal practitioners have made it their mission to play down their pledge to uphold the law. Doubling down on their utter contempt for the law as well as decency, the protesting lawyers did not seem ready for dialogue even after “crossing the head of their house.” The entire nation was profoundly revulsed when a mob of angry lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

The ensuing mayhem that even resulted in the deaths of some critically ill patients continues to taint the respectable image of their profession. Previously in 2017, young advocates barged into a courtroom to disrupt court proceedings against their colleagues. The 2011’s shameful scene of lawyers showering petals on Salman Taseer’s murderer validated their preference for extremism. On numerous occasions in the past, courtrooms have been subjected to disturbance. Judiciary has repeatedly been locked inside their rooms and even intimidated with threats of physical violence.

Once those named in the FIR are taken another custody, more commotion would follow. Paying no heed to the delicate position they exposed not only the chief justice but the staff working in the court premises, another brigade would be ready to resort to whatever thuggery they deem necessary to get their way.

The black coats’ ire has become a regular occurrence now. Perhaps, the legal fraternity would fare better if it recognises the hostile elements within. Any student of legal history would not be mistaken when encircling the lawyers’ movement initiated to restore Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry as the original slide to hooliganism.