NAIROBI: Waqar and Khurram Ahmed have been asked by investigators probing into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif to submit CCTV footage of the Nairobi residence and the shooting range where the anchor was when he was killed.

After interviewing the brothers about the murder, the investigative team in Pakistan, which includes Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Athar Wahid and Deputy Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid, has requested additional assistance from the brothers.

Copies of the letter are also with Kenyan government agencies and Pakistani embassies. Following their meetings with both brothers, the investigators from Pakistan and Kenya requested the following information:

CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif’s penthouse residence, where he spent two months and three days as your guest.

A list of the names and contact information of the instructors and medical personnel who were on duty at your training facility, Ammodump, when Arshad Sharif was killed.

Information about the associations that the trainers and instructors are a part of.

A list of the names and phone numbers of every employee you have on staff at the training facility. A list of the people who Mr. Arshad Sharif interacted with when he was on your property.

The names and phone numbers of the people who requested that you sponsor Mr. Sharif’s invitation letter.

Investigations conducted after the dead journalist arrived in the capital of Kenya on Wednesday showed that his visit visa was sponsored and he did not obtain a visa upon arrival.

Waqar Ahmed, a Nairobi-based real estate entrepreneur and the brother of Khurram Ahmed, who was Arshad Sharif’s driver on the tragic night of October 23, 2022, wrote the sponsor letter to Sharif.

Waqar Ahmed had admitted to the investigating team that he had only ever met Arshad Sharif once, and that encounter had taken place at a dinner. He also said he had asked the seasoned journalist to eat at his lodge outside of Nairobi.